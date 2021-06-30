New digital terrestrial, when the switch to DVB-T2 begins: the calendar

Important changes are looming with the transition to the new DVB-T2 standard. So let’s get into the details and see what dates should be marked in the calendar for each region.

In an age like the current one in which we are always communicating, it is possible to communicate and receive information quickly and easily. From text messages, to email, to instant messaging apps, on the other hand, we’re at a loss to choose. At the same time, an undoubtedly important role is also covered by the television. The communicator par excellence, which is now in almost all homes, gives us the opportunity to watch programs of various genres, based on your personal tastes.

It is therefore not surprising that many are interested in the changes this device has brought with it over the years, as well as the changes that we will have to deal with soon. As is known, in fact, it is already Gradual transition to the new digital land, with residents of some areas who had to adjust the channels. Moreover, the operation aimed to replace the old digital land with The new DVB-T2 standard. This is undoubtedly important news, as many are beginning to wonder when the lockdown will start in their area. So let’s get into the details and see what dates should be marked in the calendar.

New digital terrestrial, changing on the horizon: when the switch to DVB-T2 begins

As of September 2021, gradual shutdown MPEG2 codec in favor of AVC, MPEG4, already used on high definition channels. The transition to the new standard, which will take place gradually, affects four areas according to the following calendar:

From September 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 : Region 2, with Aosta Valley, Piedmont, Lombardy except for the Province of Mantua, Province of Piacenza, Province of Trento, Province of Bolzano. Zone 3, on the other hand, includes Veneto, Province of Mantua, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Emilia-Romagna except for the Province of Piacenza.

From June 21 to June 30 2022Moreover, the transition to DVB-T2 will be officially done with DVB-T broadcasting turned off. From that moment on, all incompatible devices will no longer be able to receive the signal.