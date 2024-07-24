D’Aversa: “Esposito is a potential player. He needs to fix some aspects”

The coach of the Tuscan club spoke about the Nerazzurri player who arrived at his team on loan from Inter.

«I love working with a young team and working with a team of people who follow me minute by minute.». Empoli coach. Roberto Daversa, Sky Sport guest, talked about the first days with his new team and also focused on the arrival, on loan with an option to buy, of Sebastiano Esposito From the internet.

“Let’s talk about the players I coach, like Esposito, who in my opinion is a promising young man. He is very strong in my opinion, he needs stability in some aspects but he can aspire to more important stages. I like to talk and think about the players I coach every day, they give me satisfaction. I think on the pitch and I have to make the most of what I have.”He said about the player owned by the Nerazzurri.

“This summer I spoke with several clubs who also looked at me from a human point of view, but it was important to start from the category where I made a mistake and gave an image of myself that did not represent me, I made a wrong gesture and paid the consequences. Now I hope to talk about the appearance of the stadium. I have to thank Empoli who made their choice fall on me.” Added to the Empoli bench.

Then he added about Esposito and the other guys struggling to make a leap in quality:Italian football doesn't have enough courage for players to express themselves and make mistakes. I think it takes patience. In the past I had Bastoni and Kulusevski play, you need patience. The second game didn't start well right away, patience is needed».