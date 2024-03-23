An ancient Mayan tomb has been rediscovered, and inside it they kept the unexpected…

An ancient Mayan tomb has unexpectedly resurfaced. Its interior design leaves even experts speechless, and that's what it's all about.

The Maya civilization is one of the oldest civilizations to ever live on this planet. Precisely for this reason, it is among the most studied today. This is also thanks to the various sites that every now and then allow us to bring back finds that help experts from all over the world to put a new piece together. As in the story we tell you today.

An ancient Mayan tomb makes unexpected discoveries.

The discovery we are talking about today refers to the discovery of an ancient Mayan cemetery. However, it occurred in a place that scientists have been well aware of for some time. This is the Chockitam website. In fact, a very small site, long ago identified in Guatemala, in the Petén rainforest, but clearly has not been explored in depth.

So, after several years of identifying it, experts returned to analyze its effects and shed light on this amazing new discovery. A tomb that proved to be very important indeed for elucidating some aspects of the Maya civilization that are still not entirely clear today.

the site Known for at least 100 years, But why has it only been examined in recent years? Pa apparently due to the terrain. The discovery of some traces on the surface convinced scientists to investigate further. Specifically, a research group from Tulane University was responsible for the operations, along with the archaeologist from National Geographic, Francisco Estrada Bailey.

They are also helped by a certain technology, a type of laser known as Lidar. Through its rays they were able to get past the dense vegetation of the forest, map the entire site and pinpoint the location of the grave. Which revealed some truly amazing content.

The artifacts have been recovered

After several weeks of excavation, real heritage emerged. Among the first finds found A stone chest containing 16 spondillo shellss, were used by royalty as jewellery, but also as commodities of exchange as well as religious offerings.

And also some pieces of jade. This is the most amazing discovery, because it soon became clear that by putting them together they formed a wonderful mask. First of all for the meaning: it is clear that the specific grave is the grave of a king.

According to Estrada-Belli and the team, this allows us to shed light on a part of Mayan history that remains very mysterious even today, due to the numerous depredations committed in these places over the years. Unfortunately, Guatemala is also not exempt from this. Some parts of the tomb They were apart To remove some valuable parts.

Fortunately, some teeth and parts of bones were also found, according to experts not affiliated with the king buried here. And that's not all. The team also translated some writings and was able to trace the king's identity and name Itzam Kokaj Bahlam. Now experts are sure that they can go back to an ancient breed that was not known until today.