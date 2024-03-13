An African anticyclone will arrive earlier than expected, with its effects over the next few days

The African anticyclone, which dominates late spring and late summer, seems to be in a hurry to dominate our country's weather scenes again, so its arrival is expected this year, and its effects will be well manifested. Before expected.
Italy is again struggling to recover from the long periods of instability and bad weather that have dogged us for weeks, created by insidious and sometimes serious disturbances from a steady Atlantic Ocean. Abundant rains in the plains and exceptional snowfalls in the hills, episodes not recorded for some time, gave a solution to the acute problem of drought which is now becoming a nightmare in some parts of our country.
Now we find ourselves in a front A change of scenery The weather front and the protagonist of this new instant phase will be accurateAfrican resistance.
After recent episodes of instability expected during the day Tuesday, March 12From the start Wednesday, March 13 Although there will be some mist or fog in the Po Valley, especially in the early morning, the weather will start to stabilize practically across Italy, so sunny days and moderate temperatures await us.
Some risks, although small, may appear at the end of the week, caused by the rapid passage of an unstable front, which may cause occasional rainfall, especially in the eastern parts of Triveneto, in the interior of the center and along the southern Tyrrhenian coast.
These disturbances are perfectly normal and remind us that March is certainly not a month dedicated to total atmospheric stability, but rather the most dynamic of the entire year.
In any case, The general atmosphere of the week will be considerably better Although we have had more rain than the last few, we can certainly enjoy many hours of sunshine.
In short, the African anticyclone returns with fear, rather than expected! What happens when he gets the courage?
