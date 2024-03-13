An African anticyclone will arrive earlier than expected, with its effects over the next few days

The African Anti-Storm is Coming! Sun and mild climate!

The African anticyclone, which dominates late spring and late summer, seems to be in a hurry to dominate our country's weather scenes again, so its arrival is expected this year, and its effects will be well manifested. Before expected.

Italy is again struggling to recover from the long periods of instability and bad weather that have dogged us for weeks, created by insidious and sometimes serious disturbances from a steady Atlantic Ocean. Abundant rains in the plains and exceptional snowfalls in the hills, episodes not recorded for some time, gave a solution to the acute problem of drought which is now becoming a nightmare in some parts of our country.