May 2, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Prison / Artificial intelligence to convict the United States

Prison / Artificial intelligence to convict the United States

Noah French May 2, 2021 2 min read

A thirty-one year old Innocent He ended up in jail doing nothing. The Surreal story comes directly from the United States and sees its protagonist Niger Parks, who two years ago (February 2019) was mistaken for an artificial intelligence culprit in removing the stars and stripes police. So, when he was summoned by the police, the young carpenter was handcuffed, with incredible charges: Aggression, Illegal possession of firearms, use of forged documents, possession of cannabis, shoplifting, protest against arrest. Not only that: he tried to kill a policeman with a car.

Travel, at what age should children clear? / Confusion in Europe, different rules

An unspeakable dream, especially since parks actually have nothing to do with those crimes. However, as described in the April 30 edition of “Courier della Cera”, the boy from New Jersey misunderstood the author of the crimes and compared his face to a photograph of a fake document. Found in The place of the crime By a witness. And, paradoxically, that photo matched the 31-year-old’s unfortunate features in all respects, as he spent eleven days in his cell.

Religious freedom, 1 in 3 countries violate it / ACS report: “China, India, Iran are serious”

Innocent young man in prison: The story of 31-year-old parks

Once the misunderstanding is clarified, it exists Stops anger Although he was completely innocent and did not qualify for prison, he was mistaken for a criminal. A sense of frustration develops when comparing photos of a man with the accused criminal: even the inexperienced human eye will notice that there is not the slightest resemblance between the two, so much so that the two may be the same person, but they may not even be considered relatives. Still, in the United StatesArtificial intelligence His verdicts are sufficient to incite arrest and often the most relevant details are not taken into account at trial. For example, “Il Corriere della Sera” says, parks that day “50 kilometers from where the events took place. He was sending money with his girlfriend and he even has a receipt photo on his smartphone. “. However, in addition to the eleven days he spent in prison, he had to fight for a year to deliberately destroy it, and to date, he has not received any official apology from investigators.

READ  The corona crisis has been blowing equality for women for years

A 38-year-old man was stabbed in the scalp by a man found in Manchester

In prison / 31 year old innocent in the US, artificial intelligence makes him guilty of a crime

Prison / Artificial intelligence to convict the United States

© Reviewed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Conflict with Roy in the John Bill: From Letta to de Mayo, here is the man who sided with Fedos

May 2, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Migrants, Seawatch in its fourth rescue: “We have wrecked more than 400 ships”. More than 800 people landed in Italy in 48 hours

May 2, 2021 Noah French
3 min read

Togas close to Conte and GDF officers. Here are the names involved in Secret Minutes

May 1, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Prison / Artificial intelligence to convict the United States

May 2, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Small SUV Fiat, Jeep and Alpha: production approved

May 2, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

No to health and social workers instead of nurses in nursing homes …

May 2, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

MI6 is pursuing a new “Q”, which is capable of exploiting operational technology in the future

May 2, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt