America’s First Lady Jill Biden is again affected by Covid

US Weekly News, Joe Biden: “Democracy Still Works in America”

“Democracy still works in America even though it talks about its disappearance”: So Joe Biden signed the Inflation and Climate Act in the White House, “one of the most important laws in our history”. A signature that comes in a week of Republican primaries in Wyoming and Alaska, which saw the victory of candidates backed by Donald Trump (and the loss of Liz Cheney) by Valentina Clemente.

Inflation Act – After a period of “clear danger to democracy and the rule of law” for the United States, “we are at a moment”, Biden stressed that he signed the anti-inflation law. Among the representatives of the Democratic Party in the White House , and the votes of Senator Joe Manchin were crucial to the passage of the measure in the upper house. With this legislation, the president underscored, “we have shown that democracy in America works for everyone, not just a few.”

750 billion plan for climate and health – “One of the most important pieces of legislation in our history, America’s soul is vibrant, America’s future is bright and America’s promise is real and just beginning”: So Biden signed the anti-inflation bill in a ceremony at the White House. A move strongly favored by the administration and an important win for the president and the Democratic Party given the midterms