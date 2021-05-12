Those who are not vaccinated are at risk for “long cov”. Nervous system, unknown effects – time

Kiata Oriccio May 11, 2021

Vaccination is always a watchword, saying “don’t go back and forth after summer.” Virologist Ilaria Kapua believes this and calls on the undecided not to waste precious time on Tuesday, May 11 at “De Marte”.

Ilaria Kapua, professor and director of the One Health Center of Excellence at the University of Florida, urges those who have not yet been vaccinated: “We have people who are not determined in the immunization campaign to protect themselves. “The virus is, in fact, affecting the central nervous system, the effects of which we have not yet been able to define.

At the 1.5 million dose of AstraZeneca vaccine stored in the refrigerator, Professor Kapua shakes his head: “We are waiting because this wait is costly. Individuals who are not vaccinated now, even if they can, get sick and now put weight on a system that pulls its neck out of the water. We cannot afford to risk this trend changing itself again. Infections are metamorphosed phenomena that shake systems and cause the most vulnerable to collapse. Infection has all its complications and complications in systems that are already fragile within themselves. For this reason, we must vaccinate to avoid collapse, otherwise we will go back and forth after the summer.

Giovanni Floris asks what is the real significance of the curfew order and Professor Kapua: “Curfew is a way to reduce risk. When the positive rate goes down, you can do what you want politically, but you have to go small steps. We note that they occur with airflow, so it is insidious for many hours as it is not detected by saliva and mucus droplets or by aerosol infection.In the air, droplets accumulate and load with suspended air viruses and infections multiply.The third form is always contagious “.

Instead, be wary of the hypothesis of postponing the second dose of Pfizer for a few weeks: “What happened in the United Kingdom, that is, giving us a dose, surprised us because it proved successful. Postponing the second dose is a complex decision that must be agreed with the manufacturer, the data we have to worry about and the data to be kept under control is the number of people who received at least one dose two weeks ago. About 25 million people in Italy take a single dose, and this number should be above 65 because they are at risk of getting sick and developing serious illnesses. “