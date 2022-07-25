PC version coming ‘very soon’ after PS5 – Nerd4.life

Apparently users computer They won’t have to wait long to play The Last of Us Part 1. In the words of Jonathan Benignos, Senior Environment Texture Artist at Naughty Dog, the remake will debut on Steam and Epic Games “Too early”albeit after the launch on PS5, which as we know is scheduled for September 2, 2022.

Sony has not yet indicated an exact release date for the PC version of The Last of Us Part 1, which has raised many doubts. For example, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Gathering appeared on PS5 earlier this year, however we still don’t know when it will hit Steam and the Epic Games Store. At least not officially, since a possible date has appeared in the Valve store database.

Fortunately for Joel and Ellie’s adventure, the wait could be much shorter. In response to a Twitter user, Benainous said that “the PC version should arrive shortly, but very soon after the release on PS5”.

The Last of Us Part 1 is a file remake For PS5 and PC from the first chapter of the popular Naughty Dog series. Officially, this is a “overhaul of the original experience”, both graphically, with polygon models, all-new animations and textures, and gameplay “revamped with improved controls and expanded access options”.

Recently Naughty Dog released a long video, in which he first showed the gameplay in The Last of Us Part 1 and talked about the changes made compared to the original.