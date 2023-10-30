Alexa, here’s how to change your virtual assistant’s name: It’s very easy to get a new password

How do you change the name of your voice assistant? Follow the procedure to change Alexa’s name.

Alexa, the intelligent assistant that solves the problems of millions of Italians every day, has become an indispensable tool. It allows you to access many services and contents. This device arrived in Italy at the end of 2018. It is a smart assistant with a female name and voice, and it is the tool that Amazon created to provide users with the opportunity to communicate via voice commands with algorithms capable of presenting a series of opportunities.

The device is thus a set of algorithms and functions, which can be accessed by speaking with the digital assistant. To call Alexa, you have to say her name, the light indicates that the gadget has received the request, and then you just need to communicate with the assistant. You can ask to start a song, or search for specific information or a command and Alexa will respond instantly.

It is a real user interface, but it relies on a voice communication system, not a visual one, where the user asks and the device provides the answer. When a request isn’t very clear, Alexa can formulate a question to avoid answers that are ambiguous, inappropriate, or poorly tuned to the question. Many people wonder how to change the name of your virtual assistant, as it is a much simpler procedure than you think.

Alexa, how do you change the name of your virtual assistant?

As mentioned earlier, to give a command to Alexa by default, you have to speak its name. To use a name different from the one provided by the system, a change must be made. First, you need to log in to your personal Amazon account, go to the Devices item in the bottom menu and select the Echo and Alexa option, located at the top left.

Next, you have to select the name of the device on which you intend to change the activation password and click on it. A screen related to the device in question will appear and you will have to press the gear icon located at the top right to read the settings.

At this point, you need to scroll through the list until you find the activation word function, and by clicking on it you can access a screen that allows you to change the name. Alternatives are: Amazon, Computer, and Echo. To complete the procedure, simply click on the selection and then press OK.