Nintendo Switch 2, a patent has appeared and is a hybrid between the Switch, DS and Wii U

Meanwhile, the world waits for news Switch 2 (unofficial name, remember), Nintendo filed a lawsuit Patent for a dual-screen device Which can be “broken” into two parts and which looks like a mix between Nintendo Switch, Nintendo DS and Nintendo Wii U.
Nintendo’s latest patent It’s very similar to the 3DSbut the device can be split in half, creating a situation similar to that of the Wii U where you have a main screen (in this case it was the TV, in this case it’s part of the console) and a console with a secondary screen.
The two halves separated They can communicate with each other wirelessly, allowing players to play together on the same device. When connected, the two halves work together like a DS or 3DS. Interestingly, on the outside of the console there is also a touch screenwhich allows players to interact with the handheld console even when it is closed, becoming a kind of adapter
It looks like the device Exclusively portable. With the Switch, Nintendo has instead created a hybrid console: is it possible that the next console will abandon this idea?
Switch 2: What we really know
Please remember that patents do not guarantee that these products will actually be created and marketed. Big companies file patents all the time To protect their potential products. It’s definitely something Nintendo is working on in some capacity, but it remains to be seen if it will turn into a tangible item available for purchase.
One of the few things we know about the Switch 2 is that Nintendo plans to always use Nintendo Accounts to ease the transition (just like it does with PlayStation and Xbox). It may be difficult for Nintendo to let go of the success of the hybrid model.
