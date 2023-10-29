Nintendo Switch 2, a patent has appeared and is a hybrid between the Switch, DS and Wii U

Meanwhile, the world waits for news Switch 2 (unofficial name, remember), Nintendo filed a lawsuit Patent for a dual-screen device Which can be “broken” into two parts and which looks like a mix between Nintendo Switch, Nintendo DS and Nintendo Wii U.

Nintendo’s latest patent It’s very similar to the 3DSbut the device can be split in half, creating a situation similar to that of the Wii U where you have a main screen (in this case it was the TV, in this case it’s part of the console) and a console with a secondary screen.

The two halves separated They can communicate with each other wirelessly, allowing players to play together on the same device. When connected, the two halves work together like a DS or 3DS. Interestingly, on the outside of the console there is also a touch screenwhich allows players to interact with the handheld console even when it is closed, becoming a kind of adapter

It looks like the device Exclusively portable. With the Switch, Nintendo has instead created a hybrid console: is it possible that the next console will abandon this idea?