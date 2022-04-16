Airbnb will have to pay 70,000 euros in the vaults of the Capitol

Tourism giant Airbnb You will have to pay 70 thousand euros In the treasuries of the municipality of Rome. The reason goes back to December 2, 2021, when Alessandro . was a tourism consultant Honoring Note some anomalies in the amounts paid for tourism taxes (about 5.9 million euros in two years). These amounts were not justified. According to the agreement signed in 2020 with the municipality, in fact, the company not only had to pay the tourism tax, but also had to declare exactly which accommodation facilities it indicated. “What ever happened?” Onorato states, who continues: “We are discussing, also in agreement with the Lazio region, the possibility of blocking new licenses in the middle of non-hotel facilities. They have reached numbers that can no longer be managed, and today only on Airbnb there are 22 thousand in the center of Rome alone. Tourism in Rome does not have to be random. anymore” .

Referring to the refusal of the stipulated agreement, the delegate asked Airbnb for a direct explanation, without getting an answer. So he took action to file a complaint with the State Audit Bureau, after which he was able to meet with the country director of the giant company. Moreover, after informing the tourism and economic resource offices of the incident, they sent a letter inviting Airbnb to communicate within 20 days with the name of the structures involved and the number of presences and overnight stays indicated for each structure, as of April 2018, Republic reports. Another fact that got us a nose wrinkle had to do with the 3.50€ of arbitrarily applied tourism tax, net of a chassis type.