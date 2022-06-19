How it works and who can get it

Adjusted Physical Activity Bonus Let’s see how the procedure works and who are the recipients of the tax credit to be deducted.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance published a decree in the Official Gazette setting the criteria for accessing and disbursing the modified physical activity allowance.

A publication in the Official Gazette offers welcome news to citizens who annually spend even exorbitant sums to dedicate themselves. Adaptive physical activity. The Ministry of Economy and Finance decided to support these expenditures with a specific reward Adaptive physical activity who provides a credit tax From fetch discount The year following the reference date for payment invoices. The decree is published in the Official Gazette Access directions And introducing the scale, let’s see what they should understand if they can be taken advantage of.

Adaptive physical activity reward, how does it work

The reward is aimed at individuals who have incurred expenditures for physical activities adapted to each other January 1 and December 31, 2022. Contribution resources 1.5 million euros for the current year and the application must be submitted from afar Using the Agency’s Revenue Portal. The application deadline will be set by the institution and must be reported Within 90 days from the entry into force of the decree.

In the application submitted by the taxpayer, it will be necessary to indicate Amount of expenses Subject to the 2022 Facility for Adaptive Physical Activity. It will be the revenue agency that determines, then, Percentage of expenses incurred By each applicant it will be recognized as a tax credit. The calculation will take into account the ratio between the amount of resources allocated and the total amount of eligible expenses indicated in the application.

Other details of the measure

The tax credit, as stated, can be used in tax declaration Referring to the tax period in which the expenditure was made as a reduction of the taxes that the taxpayer must pay. If part of the credit amount is not used, the applicant can Use it at a later time tax. Finally, we point out that credit cannot be combined with other services of a financial nature in respect of expenses of the same nature.

What is meant by “adaptive physical activity”

To understand who the real recipients of the reward are, it is necessary to understand the meaning of the definition of “adaptive physical activity”. The reference is exercise programs Unhealthy – carried out in groups and associated with a specific presence chronic diseases Which therefore targets people with chronic pain syndrome or with motor neurone disorders. Arthritis, osteoporosis, Parkinson’s disease and stroke are some of the diseases that may require adaptive physical activity whose costs can be amortized thanks to the reference reward.