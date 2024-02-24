Age of Empires Mobile, the game's first trailer opens pre-registration

Age of empires mobile It was shown off by Microsoft and Level Infinite for the first time, which is interesting Trailer of gameplay Which also opened Pre-registrations To play on App Store H Google Apps.

Age of Empires Mobile was announced in October 2022, so its launch on consoles is getting closer iOS and Androidand the experience appears to feature many of the franchise's signature elements.

Among these elements, the management of strategic resources and the possibility of training different armies stand out, elements that were adapted in this case System review To present themselves at their best in an unprecedented mobile context.