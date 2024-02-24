February 24, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Age of Empires Mobile, the game's first trailer opens pre-registration

Age of Empires Mobile, the game's first trailer opens pre-registration

Gerald Bax February 24, 2024 1 min read

Age of empires mobile It was shown off by Microsoft and Level Infinite for the first time, which is interesting Trailer of gameplay Which also opened Pre-registrations To play on App Store H Google Apps.

Age of Empires Mobile was announced in October 2022, so its launch on consoles is getting closer iOS and Androidand the experience appears to feature many of the franchise's signature elements.

Among these elements, the management of strategic resources and the possibility of training different armies stand out, elements that were adapted in this case System review To present themselves at their best in an unprecedented mobile context.

more details

As mentioned previously, Age of Empires Mobile adopts the typical mechanics of the series but in a new context, that of iOS and Android devices, which will not fail, however, to represent the richness of a world full of facets and contents in an exciting way.

Therefore, we will be able to study our strategies and apply them on the battlefield, in exciting real-time combat where we will have the opportunity to control up to five soldiers and devastating siege machines, choosing from more than forty creative heroes.

See also  The moon holds a discovery that could change humanity | future exploration

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Gemini: Many errors, Google prevents the generation of images of people

February 23, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Unicorn Overlord: Demo is also now available on PS5, PS4 and Xbox, download link

February 23, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Goodbye WhatsApp, these mobile phones will be without it from February 29. the list

February 22, 2024 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

1 min read

Age of Empires Mobile, the game's first trailer opens pre-registration

February 24, 2024 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Video of the downing of the Russian plane, but it is “yellow”

February 24, 2024 Samson Paul
4 min read

Europe is the cross and happy of the liberal-reform world

February 23, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Mercedes slows down on electricity – alVolante.it

February 23, 2024 Karen Hines