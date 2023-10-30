After Zerocalcare, Fumettibrutti drops Lucca comics as well. From Giancane to Mikol & Mirko, a selection of artists in support of Israel

After Zerocalcare and Amnesty, Josephine Yole Signorelli, also known as Fumettibrutti, will not participate. Luke Comics and Game Thanks to the support of the Israeli Embassy in Italy. The cartoonist expressed this: “I regret to write to you that I will not be present at the exhibition days in Lucca, the reason being the support of the Israeli embassy,” he writes on Instagram. In his post on social media, Fumettibrutti described how “after finding out”, he took some time before making a decision. “I believe that if you compromise in life (I’ve done many myself): I can’t sleep at night over this. Forgive me in advance if I can’t read all the news, but as a transgender and queer LGBTQIA+ person I can’t talk about Gaza or the Palestinian cause in reading possible comments. to protect myself from,” he writes. A note about the writer and feminist Micaela Murchia, who died in Rome last August 10, at the age of 51: “I don’t have to give any explanation about it, but I still want to write about a word that Murcia always talks about, which is “intersection”. All the struggles against oppression, the bodies And caring about people, not just what’s convenient for us. Feminism is the key to understanding the world that makes me free every day, it’s not a duty for me, it’s the essence of life,” concludes the cartoonist.

Who will be and who won’t be: other positions taken

Yesterday, the musician Jianqen announced in a story on Instagram that he will not participate in the international exhibition dedicated to comics, video games and pop culture. The singer was scheduled to perform on the last day Luke Comics. Although the cartoonists Maicol & Mirco take a different line, always communicating via social media, “confrontation”, we read in the Instagram post that they will attend the event, where they will sell “goods dedicated to Gaza”. The story of Israel’s support for the historic International Comics Fair, which runs from Wednesday 1st to Sunday 5th November, has sparked debate for several days, with posts in favor of the concessionaires and calls for boycotts, on the one hand, and furious criticism from a section of those who condemn the lack of solidarity with Israel, or who want to protect the art from conflict-related schisms, on the other.

read more: