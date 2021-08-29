Afghanistan, US flights transport Afghan migrants from Italy to the United States

A group of displaced people from Afghanistan left Sigonella Airport (NAS Sigonella) for the United States. Planes carrying vulnerable U.S. and Afghan nationals to Philadelphia and Dallas airports departed at full capacity last night as part of Operation Allies’ refuge.

“The United States has successfully evacuated more than 100,000 people and their families on U.S. military and allied flights. A proof “.

Operation Allis Refuge is a U.S. State Department mission to expedite and secure the expulsion of U.S. citizens, special immigrant visa applicants, and vulnerable people from Afghanistan. Nass Sigonella, who works with the Italian Air Force and its allies in the Italian government, serves as a transportation point for displaced persons before traveling to the United States and elsewhere.

“I can not be proud of the Marines, Sailors, Soldiers, Airmen, Defenders (US Air Force), U.S. Government officials and our citizens. This is the Titanic initiative we have undertaken with the State Department and other US government agencies working together. The first flight of displaced people “Italy for the United States is a witness to all that we have done and what we still need to do. We will finish this mission and we will do it together”.

State Department officials and their local staff have been working around the clock with NAS Ciconella naval officers to assist since the evacuation began on August 22.

“I am honored to work with so many dedicated men and women who represent many government agencies,” said Kim Kronek, adviser to the Minister for Political Affairs at the US Embassy in Rome and head of the Intergovernmental Cooperation in Ciconella. “We do everything we can to help Americans in distress and Afghanistan in need. Our goal is to get them, support them and their families, and make sure they reach their destination with colleagues from other organizations as soon as possible.”

Nass Sigonella staff have set up two camps and other temporary housing in the basement to house the displaced. Each hostel has halal, religious and entertainment dining areas. In addition, medical assistance is provided to assist those with injuries or other medical problems.

A local imam made daily visits to stay close to the displaced by providing religious and spiritual support. Local community members and family members of U.S. military officers assigned to Nass Sigonella continued to volunteer and donate. Every hundred children who came to Nass Ciconella received a welcome soft toy, clothes and other basic necessities for everyone. The Nass Sigonella team worked tirelessly to prepare and deal with the displaced as part of the Airlift progress in the theaters of the Central Command and the European Command of the United States.

Under the Fleet Logistics Support Wing, the Navy’s leading logistics aircraft operator, Nass Ciconella continues to operate the C – 40A clipper, a descendant of the Boeing 737-700C commercial aircraft. In order to support the refuge of Operation Allies, four C-40 aircraft are operating in rotation with 10 separate crews.

Known as the “Center of the Mediterranean,” Nass Ciconella’s Navy’s only foreign airport allows the United States and its allies and partner nations to respond when needed to ensure security and stability.