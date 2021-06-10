Adepp: “It is a serious legal flaw not to return savings from the spending review to the banks”

During a questioning period in the Finance Committee on June 8, the Economy Ministry ruled out, in response to a question by Senator Andrea de Bertoldi (FdI), the return of savings paid to the state to Cass thanks to a spending review. For the years 20212 and 2013.

According to the ministry, the ruling of the Constitutional Court 7/2017 cHe decided to return 500,000 euros to the Cassa dei Dottori Accountisti, which should not be extended to other social security institutions.

Adpp . reaction

a Answer Which the Adep Association, which represents professional funds, didn’t like. According to the association, Mef’s response to Senator de Bertoldi’s question represented a serious legal flaw: “A ruling by the Constitutional Court of admissibility, declaring partial constitutional illegality of a law, – asserts Adpp in a press release – by its nature can never have an effect on the party which only initiated the ruling, but it removes the unconstitutional rule of law from the legal system, and this clearly applies to all recipients of the same rule.”

degrading autonomy

According to Adepp, the thesis put forward by the Ministry of Economy, which defines sentence 7/2017 as “explanatory” with “partial constitutional illegitimacy formula” and, therefore, applies only to the Cassa Dottori Accountisti, leads to an unjustified distinction between subjects of equal nature and position and reduces the independence of funds.