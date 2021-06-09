What are the operations that a postal savings book representative can perform, whether they are paper or non-material?

One of the oldest savings management tools in existence today, the postal booklet was actually created in 1875. Over the decades it has undergone numerous updates and changes. Today, for example, we also find it in a non-physical format and sometimes it is also accompanied by an IBAN.

We have already explained in this article how to choose the most suitable postal book.

Rather, we are talking here about delegation. In particular, we will explain the operations that a Postal Savings Book rep can perform depending on whether they are paper or non-material.

Regarding the representative(s) of the savings book

A customer with a brochure can delegate one or more people to manage it with a maximum of four delegates. Therefore, each new delegate will represent the owner of the brochure in his relations with the Poste Italiane.

To be granted a power of attorney, the brochure holder must complete and sign the relevant documents.

The process will take place at the client’s post office. The same documents will also be signed by the delegate(s), who must be present and deposit his signature.

Delegates and delegates must also be full ability to act.

Now let’s see what operations a postal brochure delegate can perform

At this point, there is a small but necessary distinction to be made between the case of an intangible postal brochure and the case of a paper type.

The holder of the paper brochure may, in fact, indicate any limitations on the representation powers granted to the delegate.

On the other hand, in the case of an intangible brochure, the bearer can only give a general agent to act on the relationship. In fact, in this case the delegate will receive a carta libretto in his name.

Therefore, the delegate will be able to carry out all the operations that are allowed to the stakeholder, in the name and on behalf of the stakeholder. Except for those likely to be excluded in the paperback after there are certain limits to the powers of representation.

Finally, the delegate can make, again in the name and on behalf of the owner of the brochure, all necessary declarations for this purpose.

In the event of termination of the power of attorney

Finally, we come to the case of cancellation and modification of faculties granted to delegates, or waivers by them.

It will not be opposed to the Italian Post Office until the latter receives the relevant written documents at the local area counter. The latter must be submitted directly or sent by registered letter with acknowledgment of receipt.

Only at this point will the cancellation be appealable to the Italian Post Office, starting from the day after the communication is received.

