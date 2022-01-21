January 21, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Six U.S. states are campaigning against the company's toxic culture - Nerd4.life

Activision Blizzard acquisition to begin in late 2021 – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax January 21, 2022 1 min read

acquisition process Activision Blizzard is being Started in late 2021, as revealed by Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft GamesIn an interview with The Wall Street Journal. Pay attention, because we are talking about the bureaucratic process, and therefore not about the negotiations, which will surely start much earlier.

Part of the acquisition required examining the challenges Kotick faced during 2021, particularly those related to allegations of sexual harassment and workplace discrimination that have withstood in recent months, including attempts to organize the company’s workers.

Spencer: “We spent time with Activision teams studying various incidents and reading employee surveys, then talked about their plans, progress and plans.

Spencer added that Microsoft will not participate in Activision Blizzard trials and that it will have to look into plans for success to make sure it knows how to move.

Activision Blizzard’s legal problems were one of the issues listed as potential obstacles to the merger by some experts. There is a lot of focus on how Microsoft intends to address all open issues once it takes over the company.

See also  Active players are almost half compared to launch - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Has Instagram become paid? Here’s the truth

January 21, 2022 Gerald Bax
1 min read

“stai cercando di comprare anche me?”, la gag sui social – Multiplayer.it

January 20, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Xiaomi, countdown per la MIUI 13. Tutti gli smartphone interessati

January 20, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

January 21 is International Hug Day

January 21, 2022 Samson Paul
3 min read

Winter Olympics, U.S. against Chinese spy processor

January 21, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Extensions expired: the bleeding car tax. who risks

January 21, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Lulu Selassie Makes ‘Scorched Earth’ About Sully Sorge / ‘Sophie Enough! Even Manila Gets It’

January 21, 2022 Lorelei Reese