February 21, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Influencer per valorizzare i libri, il mondo dei 'book-toker' - Tempo Libero

Action: Calenda, the birthplace of the Third Reform Pole – Politics

Noah French February 21, 2022 2 min read

“Today the third pole of reform and culture of government is born: we must create a viable alternative to democracy and sovereignty.” Thus the second and final day of the Action Congress will be held at the Palazzo de Congress with President Carlo Calenda in action. Calenda was nominated as National Executive Secretary by representatives of the party’s first congress.
“There is no big center – he confirmed – there is a pragmatic area with large European political families. We say no to Fdi and M5 because they can not rule, because they say Europe, no to vaccines.”

“I will take this party to 20% and then leave it to you,” Calenda said in his closing speech at the party’s first conference. “This has led us to 20% in Rome, the arena of courage to fight for every ballot and every card,” he added.

Then turning to Letta, he said: “Of course, I want to be with you, but you must come to our camp”. “I urge the friends of Forza Italia – he added – to come to our field as well. I say to Renzi, whom I believe is the best president after de Casperi: Of course we are together, but it’s unthinkable. Decide whether you want to do politics or business.

“I have no advice because I am involved in politics. Matteo Richetti himself. The politician does not consult: he gets money from his supporters. Matteo Renzi knows this very well.”

Reproduction Assigned by © Copyright ANSA


More Stories

3 min read

Sanctions on Russia, embargo on gas: US opens to Italy

February 21, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Embryos and human remains in industrial barrels found in a warehouse in Bologna. Owner: “A museum gave them to me, all in order”

February 20, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Pisan startup employs 30 people to capture Europe and the US

February 19, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Action: Calenda, the birthplace of the Third Reform Pole – Politics

February 21, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Covid files and loans, deadlines postponed at Milleproroghe: Voting today

February 21, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Paulo Fox, today February 21, 2022 / Virgo, Capricorn and Taurus: predictions …

February 21, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Gentlemen, we figured out how to get to Mars in a few days

February 21, 2022 Karen Hines