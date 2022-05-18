“A picture I dreamed of 22 years ago”

The first image of the black hole at the center of the Milky Way has finally been revealed. An amazing photo I’ve dreamed of for over 22 years.

12 May 2022: Mark this date because it is on this day History of science. A day I’ve waited for decades has finally arrived, the day it was finally possible to give a face to it black holes. More specifically, it was possible to give a face to the black hole at the center of our galaxy.

A Thursday to remember one global press conferenceastronomers from all over the world officially demonstrated First real photo From the black hole in the center of the Milky Way. So far, only blurry images or theoretical representations of these massive celestial bodies have been obtained.

Now, however, thanks to this photo we can finally say Einstein was right.And, in fact, the picture is just as described by the general theory of relativity of the great German genius.

This means that with this image we also have confirmation that the . file General theory of relativity controls black holes and that the same spacetime surrounding black holes can be effectively described by solutions proposed by general relativity.

As a result, then, without equality allows science to develop more and more and to experiment with new ways of visualizing the universe.

The discovery of the bow A*, is also an Italian pride

is called Sagittarius A* And it is the black hole in the center of the Milky Way, to which the scientific community has finally managed to give a face. It is located 27 thousand light-years from our planet, located in the direction of the constellation Sagittarius.

The photo was taken thanks to the international cooperation of scientists. Let’s talk about EHT, L ‘event horizon telescopewhich uses a global network of telescopes To take an amazing picture. pride too Italian Thanks to the participation of some Italian scientists belonging to the National Institute of Nuclear Physics, the National Institute of Astrophysics, the University of Cagliari and the Federico II University of Naples.

Among them stands out one of the greatest Italian scientific minds, Ciriaco Goddi, an astrophysicist and professor at the University of Cagliari. Since 2014, Jodi has served as the European team coordinator for Black Hole Sam, a project that later gave birth to the EHT collaboration.

Here is the black hole in the center of the Galaxy: the image was obtained thanks to a global network of radio telescopes and the work of collaborating scientists Tweet embed which also includes researchers from INAF, INFN and Tweet embed And Tweet embed. #OurBlackHole pic.twitter.com/pcbczuqnmp – INFN (INFN_) 12 May 2022

“A picture I’ve dreamed of for more than 20 years” The Italian astrophysicist begins, explaining how the result of years of hard work is only the beginning of a long path of research to understand the behavior of these massive objects found in galaxies.

This image is of extreme value to all of humanity, as it is an additional confirmation of the complete existence of black holes.

Anatomy of a black hole: how it is made according to the theory

Until now, black holes have been the biggest mystery of the universe, those who have inspired many science fiction writers and directors, and gave life to true legends. But what are black holes according to science?

It is basically a region of space where gravitational field It is powerful enough to catch anything that comes into its vicinity. So we can absorb it into a star but with a mass 10 times higher One central point accurately describes the black hole.

According to scientists, most of the existing galaxies revolve around a supermassive black hole in the center of the galaxy.

thanks for the General theory of relativityee to latest Pictures Finally, today we can describe what a black hole looks like. As shown in the image above, we have a center which is exactly the black hole, also called the singularity. All matter and energy drawn to it terminate within the singularity.

Due to the high gravitational force exerted by the black hole, it sucks matter from other celestial bodies. This gets more and more glowing the closer it gets to the singularity.

Part of this material orbits the black hole, forming a luminous disk called an accretion disk. The disk is made of gaseous material that rotates at such a high speed that it generates electromagnetic radiation that reveals the position of the black hole.

The colors around the black hole range from yellow to red and symbolize the different velocities of the gas orbiting the singularity. It can be seen that the light is weak when it moves away from the center of the end, in fact, the farther away, the lower the velocity of the gaseous substance.