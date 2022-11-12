Pumpkin seeds are good for the heart and beyond, here are the ‘male problems’ that you solve in a nutshell

Sometimes simple things are best: Pumpkin seeds are good for your health, even more than you think.

Halloween is over, but we can still Take advantage of the benefits of eating pumpkinGood, cheap vegetables.

As we said in a recent article, Eating pumpkin brings many benefits. Plus it’s a file Food that costs so little Thus, there is no excuse not to include it in the diet. Although today Let’s talk about the last gift this delicious vegetable gave us: its seeds.

Once we eat pumpkin, we can Clean it and use it twice. Sow them and get pumpkin plants, so we can eat them vital, as well Dry them and eat them as they are. It’s really amazing how well chewing them can do. By the way It is appetizing and can be used to season and enrich many dishes.

Pumpkin seeds are good for the heart and not just all the benefits

We don’t know why, but In the diverse world of nutrition from time to time some foods are underestimated. This is the case, among other things, from Roasted pumpkin seeds. We know that oilseeds are among those foods Necessary for the well-being of the organismclearly If consumed in the right quantities and inside Diverse diet.

The However, most of the benefits of pumpkin seeds are probably not known. First of all, we must dispel the myth that it contains too many calories. In fact, it’s not really “light” but we can take all the useful stuff with it Just one teaspoon a day From the seed, which then It will not significantly affect the calories totals.

And they really are Many beneficial substances for the bodyAmong them are mineral salts, amino acids, unsaturated fatty acids, and vitamins, including: K is another of those less known but essential substances.

Let’s start from the fact that a file plant sterolsThe phytosterols found in pumpkin seeds Protects and strengthens the heart. do not missAnti-cholesterol action given by Omega 3 And fromlinolenic acid.

continuation between Benefits Offered by these delicious seeds, we point out what Helps relax and rest. This is done thanks to the content L-tryptophan, an amino acid that balances sleep It helps with mild depression.

How not to mention gourda favour Anti-inflammatory Found in all plants of the pumpkin family? It acts in the intestines, eliminating parasites and worms and also gives a shrinking effect.

Let’s not forget that the substances contained in pumpkin seeds Good for hair and skin.

Pumpkin seeds solve ‘male problems’ in no time

It helps to eat pumpkin seeds Urinary tract purification in both sexes. Moreover, articles like I Phytosterolsminor zinc that they Omega 3 single show Especially useful protection for males. Keep them healthy prostate and avoidTumors appearThose typical of this gland. It inhibits the production of DihydrotestosteroneIt is responsible for the proliferation of prostate cells. last but not least It helps fight erectile dysfunction.

So we have plenty of reasons (to) start enjoying our excellent roasted pumpkin seeds. We can eat it as is as snacks or use it to decorate soups, salads, soups and yogurt and dessert creams.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and pertains to scientific studies or publications in medical journals. It therefore does not replace the advice of a physician or specialist, and should not be taken into account when formulating treatments or a diagnosis)