5 exercises you can do anywhere that are very simple

The combination of diet and exercise is the key to maintaining a healthy body. Here are 5 exercises for everyone.

2022 has just begun and among the goodwill needed to live on top, there is definitely the idea of ​​staying fit and healthy. a general error What many commit lies in desire Lose weight without exercising daily. In fact, the latter is essential not only for shaping our body shapes, but also for keeping us strong and healthy. Let’s see together 5 exercises for everyone, which you can perform in any environment you are.

5 quick and easy exercises

First of all, we can’t help but mention bends: represents an exercise capable of stimulating a large part of the muscles of the body, from the chest to the biceps, triceps, shoulders and back. Moreover, it is very simple and adaptable to any situation: just place yourself on the floor, feet together and arms in line with the shoulders (Try to relax your neck to avoid injury). At this point, lift yourself, using mainly your arms and chest, tightening your abdominal muscles and buttocks. Repeat the movement 4/6 times for about 3 chains (Adjust according to your capabilities).

Again to strengthen the abs, back and shoulders, let’s talk about plan. This exercise requires only movement Stimulation of the muscle remaining in the same position for about 30 inches minimum. Place yourself on your stomach, keeping your body elevated: your arms at a 90-degree angle and your body parallel (be careful not to sink your shoulders, keep your back straight and your shoulder blades wide open).

The third exercise we are going to talk about today is burp. The latter is dynamic workout Which, in addition to tightening your muscles, will allow you to do this Burn fat and do some the heart. The movement will be repeated about 10 times, for 3 series. This reference is purely a reference and will be modified according to your skills.

at this point, We are talking about a specific exercise for the legs and buttocks. First of all, exercise must have For some marble buttocks it is Squat. Simply spread your legs, taking care to maintain a perfectly symmetrical position, and then descend by releasing the pelvis, clearly contracting the specific muscle. Remember to push your knees out and out Do not go beyond the tip of the foot.

Finally, to wrap up the exercise, an excellent exercise isbanks. The principle is almost the same as for a squat: bring one leg forward, keep the position at 90 degrees, standing up Be careful not to cross the tip of the foot with the knee. Keep your back straight and above all balance.