A new extreme worsens after Halloween and All Saints Day between the sun and local instability. Here’s how November starts « 3B Meteo

Time to study

1 minute, 23 seconds

Weather Halloween and All Saints Day

Extreme Atlantic Front The first episode on Monday, October 30 is expected to cover a part of Italy Tuesday 31stWhose evening/night is the now popular festival Halloween. Specifically Local extreme events are still expected in the morning In the north and at times in Tyrrhenian areas, there should be a rapid improvement apart from some residual rain over the low Tyrrhenian Sea from late afternoon. So Halloween night promises to be dry Also, most of the peninsula will have partly cloudy skies.

Weather – Evolution between Halloween (31 October) and All Saints Day (1 November).

This would be a start A short pause in standard time It is defined in words Intercyclonic Because it is inserted between two disturbed phases, one moving away and the other arriving. Generally, this limit It lasts until All Saints Day Even though the models for November 1 are the law It may worsen in southern regions A mild Atlantic disturbance will disturb the weather, especially in the Tyrrhenian region, with rain and local thunderstorms. when Outside the British Isles It will ripen A deep depression gradually approaches to Central Western Europe. This is Atlantic super hurricane It will have an important history for Italy on the 2nd and probably the 3rd of November.

Weather – Deep Atlantic hurricane

Bad weather will be with Extreme Southwest and Sirocco winds Even air can be reached Over 100 kmph and cause a A temporary increase in temperature. We will provide you with more information in the next updates.

Become a weather reporter and report the weather of your location. It’s very simple: click here to learn how >> Meteorreporter.

Follow us on Google News