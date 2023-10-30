Bad Weather | Orange and Yellow Alert | Civil Defense | Veneto

Civil protection on early warning in all areas of Veneto due to bad weather expected in the first days of next week.

The regional weather forecast reports phases of disturbed weather between tomorrow, October 30 and the first part of Tuesday, October 31, with widespread rainfall with rain or thunder and locally significant, especially in central-northern areas. Also for winds, strengthening is expected from the southern quadrants at high altitudes and along the coast.

In view of the expected weather events, due to the hydraulic crisis, an orange alert has been declared for all the river basins of Veneto from 4 pm tomorrow until midnight on November 1, according to the decentralized operations center of the Venice Civil Protection.

Also, due to the hydrogeological review, an orange alert has been announced from 12pm on Monday 30 October to 2pm on Tuesday 31st in Alto Piave, Piave Pedimentano, Alto Brenda-Paglione-Albone, Adige-Garda and Monti Lessini, and Bassoinzzini. Pachygyleon. In the remaining Veneto basins, the alert for hydrogeological criticality is yellow.

The Municipality of Verona and the local police therefore recommend maximum caution, avoid underpasses and flooded areas in bad weather, and do not park outside under trees during storms.

The municipality is available to citizens, ensuring immediate intervention in case of need, thanks to the team action shared with investor companies that have prepared a plan in case of violent weather events.

The Verona Civil Protection Center is always open and can be contacted if needed on 045-8078828.