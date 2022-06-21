Successes between the United States and Belgium

American double

Lamborghini won both matches Fanatec GT World Challenge America is powered by AWS At the Virginia International Raceway with the Huracán GT3 EVO n. 1 of the K-Pax Racing Team, handed over to Official Driver Andrea Calderrelli and GT3 Junior Driver Michael Beretta. Thanks to VIR’s Brace, the U.S. team has brought 11 consecutive wins since 2021.

Started the weekend in polarity, signed by Beretta, who wrote the best time in the first qualifying session with a time of 1: 43.411, almost five-tenths faster than the Mercedes n. 6. In Race 1, it was a great start for Beretta, who immediately took the lead, followed by teammate Misha Koikberg at the wheel of the Hurricanes. 3. The first half of the race is characterized by a fight between two Lamborghini drivers, with Perretta resisting Koykberg’s attacks, forced to drop the fight due to a puncture just before the pit stop. Perretta gives the wheel to Caldarelli, who combined the good, BMW is 17 seconds ahead of the number. 96; 7th place and podium overall in the Pro Class for Koykberg, then captured by his teammate Jordan Pepper.

In Race 2 Caldarelli starts from sixth and goes on the attack immediately, but two periods of complete yellow prevent him from returning. Halfway through the race, the official Lamborghini driver leaves the car with Beretta, who returns for the third time. Beat the lead in a few rounds and be able to cross the finish line first. The next meeting with GT World Challenge USA is scheduled for July 22-24 at Watkins Klein (New York).

Hits and Pulsini, Oregon Team (Lamborghini Media) Rulers at the International GT Open at Spa

Won the Oregon Spa

Vittoria Lamborghini also advanced to the third roundInternational GT Open In the Spa-Francorchamps circuit. Season-like and third win by Leonardo Pulsini and Benjamin Hits (Oregon Team) returned to the top of the championship rankings after dominating two races in Estoril. Behind them was Kevin Gillardoni and Glenn Van Berlow’s other Hurricane GT3 Evo, who finished second, but finished third in the rankings due to a 10 “penalty for track limits.

In Belgium, Pulsini and Heights had the best time of Saturday in the qualifying round, ahead of Nick Moss and Joe Osborne’s McLaren by 24,000. Immediately behind, in the second row, is another Lamborghini by Gillardoni and Van Berlow. In the beginning Two hours 20 minutes and a round (The new format was adopted to replace the double sprint race), the Hits continued to take the lead, with Clardoni immediately taking a position and climbing second to fourth. After three laps, Heights lost the lead and then pushed to third before the defense car intervened. After the first stop, Pulsini found himself in the lead, while Van Berlo was third. The Dutchman then advanced to second place, two and a half seconds behind. About an hour from the end, one more stop, Hits and Gillardoni returned to the first and second lanes: Meanwhile, both riders were fined 5 seconds for exceeding the track limit. A second neutral 40 minutes from the end, then the last stop, was captured by Van Berlo Gillardoni and Bullcini, who took the lead from Van Berlow returning to the lead. Two Lamborghinis in procession at the end.

Hits and Bullsini return to the top of the overall standings with 68 points, ten more than their teammates Gillardoni and Van Berlow. The next appointment is Hungaroring scheduled for the weekend of July 9th and 10th.

Source: Lamborghini Media