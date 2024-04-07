A journey to the edge of the universe starting from Earth: Watch the amazing video

Unbelievable accelerations will take you out of the solar system and then out of the Milky Way. Finally you will find yourself among the countless galaxies of our universe: fasten your seat belts

Scary numbers

The universe is expanding (as proven Hubble) and thus light sources, e.g job Or rather, galaxies are moving away from our observation point. If this were not the case, the radius of the observable universe would be equal to 13.8 billion light years Roughly, the distance light has traveled since the beginning of the universe (since the great explosion). But because it is expanding, the distance to the horizon is much greater: electromagnetic radiation that began 13.8 billion years ago and is now reaching an observer will be relative to a source that has moved away from the observer. Latest estimates assume that the area has expanded by about 4.7×1023 km or 46.5 billion light years.

Ball diameter

So the diameter of the ball will be exactly equal to 93 billion light years. The spherical size will be approximately 5 x 1032 Light-year cubes are capable of containing approximately 7×1022 Stars, grouped at about 2 x 1012 Galaxies that form groups, clusters, and superclusters of galaxies (according to the latest estimates). Hubble Space Telescope The number of galaxies will be reduced.)

Cover image credit ESO

