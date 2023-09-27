A dog attacks a one-year-old girl on a tricycle in the street, shocking video

A dog attacks a one-year-old girl who was riding her tricycle in the street. The Staffordshire Bull Terrier appears in a video clip, bursting into the frame and attacking the little girl, while her mother tries to stop the animal that suddenly arrived. Nearby there is a man running towards the woman to pull the dog away.

Dangerous dogs

The video was released by South Yorkshire Police to highlight the increasingly widespread danger on England’s streets; The dog in question was a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, which escaped from its owner, who targeted the little girl and her mother, causing them to suffer superficial injuries.

Notify the police

Police say the footage shows how situations involving loose and unsupervised dogs can quickly escalate and lead to serious injuries. Paul Jameson, dog law officer at South Yorkshire Police, stressed: “Your dog is your responsibility. If it attacks someone or causes fear in our communities, you are the one who is held responsible, you are the one who is charged, but your dog may even be euthanized.

Officers seized the dog in the video, but it was later returned to its owner, who will face “restorative justice” for the harm caused to the victims.

