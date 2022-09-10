Tirana, from Iran a new cyber attack, and now to the border police – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – TIRANA, SEPTEMBER 10 – A new cyberattack on Albania, this time against the computer system of the TEMs border police, which records entries and exits from the country: Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama announced that he had pointed the finger at Iran. “A new cyber attack, by the attackers themselves, which has now been revealed and condemned by the allied countries and friends of Albania, was recorded last night,” Rama wrote on Twitter. Sources from the Albanian Interior Ministry told ANSA that “the attack was a major attack”, similar to the attack recorded last July that infected the entire government computer system.



Authorities have closed the River Thames to avoid potential damage, and are doing detailed checks before restoring it. At the moment, entries and exits at the border points are manually registered.



The attack comes after the Albanian government’s decision to cut diplomatic ties with Iran, and the new sanctions against Tehran announced by the United States yesterday, in response to the cyberattack on Albania. The actions targeted the Iranian minister and the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence. (Dealing).

