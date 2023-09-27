Biden’s dog bites another Secret Service agent – breaking news

One of US President Joe Biden’s dogs, Commander, bit another member of the Secret Service. This is the 11th time the German Shepherd has attacked an officer. According to Secret Service communications chief Anthony Guglielmi, an officer was bitten around 8 p.m. Monday at the White House and was treated on site by medical personnel.





“The White House can be a stressful environment for pets, and the First Family continues to work on how to help Commander manage the often unpredictable nature of the presidential residence,” explained Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for First Lady Jill Biden. He added that the Biden family is “incredibly grateful to the Secret Service and other agents for everything they do to keep them, their families and the country safe.”





According to Department of Homeland Security records, Biden’s German shepherd bit or attacked employees at the agency charged with protecting the president and his family at least 10 times between October 2022 and January, including one incident that required a hospital visit for the injured officer. Commander is the second of the president’s dogs to behave aggressively: the first, a German shepherd named Major, was sent to live with friends in Delaware after a series of incidents. According to The Guardian, some emails exchanged between Secret Service agents and their managers revealed their disdain for the leader, which Biden offered in December 2021: “It’s crazy that this stupid dog,” the president said of the victim of the November 2022 attack.



