A devastating bank scam: thousands of Italians with empty accounts | Bank statement scam

Scams are on the rise these days. In particular, there is one that risks emptying your accounts: that’s what it’s about

this period of time It is very difficult from an economic point of view. In fact, the average cost of electricity and gas has gone up, often skyrocketing.

In addition, there is also a clear decline in what it is job applicationWhich leads to a decrease in average wealth.

For this reason, it is very important right now be able to preserve their savings Of the many scams around.

Here’s how to stop a trade A terrible scam This puts Italians’ current accounts at risk.

The scam that led to the emptying of the accounts of the Italians

This usually happens in times of severe crisis and inflation General increase in fraudBecause of the suffocation of electricity and gas prices and the high cost of living. lately turns in the world of the web A rather heavy scam weighs heavily on Italian account holders. Italians use their checking account not only to receive salary credit but also To spare your savings. In fact, having someone access your bank account is a huge risk for you Italian families have already been hit hard by the crisis.

fraud based An email sent to the account holder So he can quickly fix some incorrect security measures on your bank account. The user is requested to solve the problem as soon as possible because it will be in danger Even having a current account or statement balance. At this point, the panicked account holder enters all the necessary data for the fraudster to access and empty your accountdisappear forever and deal massive deception damage.

it seems, These emails appear to be from the bank Simply require the user to secure the checking account or comply with some uncontracted legal regulation. The general tone of an email is also different from a phishing tone. Indeed, This is written in a formal and well-groomed manner. The bank’s logo and claim are often found in the body of the text, in order to appear as polished as possible. Troubleshooting link can be found in the email, Anomaly usually for banks that invites you to call Home Banking directly from the website. Pay attention to some details like this and Take a closer look at what the sender’s email is that will not match your bank.