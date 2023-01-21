January 21, 2023

Defeated Daniel Evans in three sets – OA Sport

All this is easy for Andrei Rublev. The Russian (No. 6 in the world) won the Third round of the 2023 Australian Open against the British Daniel Evans (No. 30 of the order) for 6-4 6-2 6-3 to Margaret Court Arena to Melbourne Australia). Rublev took advantage of the superior weight of his ball in the rally, highlighting Evans’ “lightness” especially from his backhand. In 2 hours and 11 minutes of play, the curtain has fallen and for the Moscow origin, there’s a pass Round of 16 Where the winner of the challenge awaits among the Danes Holger Ron and the French Hugh Humbert.

In the The first group The two tennis players have fairly linear service performances and they both provide a “break” opportunity in the sixth and seventh games, saving themselves but with great authority. The Russian broke from the delay in the tenth game when, scoring some of his well-known accelerations from the baseline, he highlighted the limitations of Evans, forced to abandon his serving role and above all losing the break 6-4.

In the the second group Rublev raises the revs, which puts the Briton in more difficulty in prolonged exchanges. In the fourth game, Evans cancels two break points, but in the sixth he can do nothing. A new break of the world No. 6 spreads in the eighth game, breaking the British tennis player’s serve for the second time in the set, and winning the break 6-2.

In the The third group We follow the same conclusion: Rublev is surgical in taking advantage of the first built-up breaking point, and at the same time gets out of the uncomfortable 0-40 situation of the next game. The Briton is on the alert, but does not give up, having canceled as many as five points from the double break of the Russian, but in fact the effect of his response is not there. Moscow has no problems and the match ends 6-3.

See also  US Open: Tsitsipas beats Andy Murray in an epic (and controversial) fight that lasted nearly five hours

read the Statistics, 80% of the points won by Rublev with his first serve speak as clearly as 67% with his second serve. N. 6 ATP very decisive, moreover, a response of 57% from the defeated fifteen compared to Evans’ second serve. Significant numbers if you look at the winners, okay 60 (10 aces)regarding 22 unintentional errors.

Photo: La Presse

