He had quit his job to take care of his wife’s ex-husband

The 82-year-old cashier was finally able to retire thanks to a promoted fundraiser after a video of him went viral on TikTok: the elderly man in the stills Warren Marion He worked at the cash register with quite a few pains. The video was posted by TikToker who was located in Maryland, USA.

More information





Who is Warren Marion?

Warren Butch is a veteran. After his military discharge he worked as a machinist for the US series general motorsBut he retired to the care of the first husband of the wife with whom he was a friend. After the man died, he took care of his wife, who died soon after. However, at that point, the old man realized that the money for medicine and retirement was not enough, so he decided to have a new experience as a supermarket cashier.

Fundraising

Veteran Video Warren “Butch” Marion while he was at work in the US megastore Walmart Spread in December. TikToker posted the video Rory McCarty.

Warren Marion, veteran, even a few grams. Before that he was still working as a cashier in a Maryland supermarket, at the “tender” age of 82! Tiktoker Rory McCarty has organized a fundraiser to help him retire! And they are proud too!https://t.co/Vr2WjqbK4K pic.twitter.com/2gbzOHxnqP – Claudio Mongoup (galatacla) January 15, 2023

With the help of his henchmen, Rory a GoFundMe To raise money for Mr. Marion’s retirement. almost $108,682.

“I was amazed to see this old man working at the age of 82 Shifts of eight or nine hours. And I wanted to help this Navy veteran live out the rest of his life by traveling to see his kids in Florida,” Rory explained as she handed Mr. Marion a check for nearly 109 thousand dollars. Now Butch will finally be able to retire and enjoy his grandchildren.