January 21, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

He had quit his job to take care of his wife’s ex-husband

Samson Paul January 21, 2023 2 min read

The 82-year-old cashier was finally able to retire thanks to a promoted fundraiser after a video of him went viral on TikTok: the elderly man in the stills Warren Marion He worked at the cash register with quite a few pains. The video was posted by TikToker who was located in Maryland, USA.

Who is Warren Marion?

Warren Butch is a veteran. After his military discharge he worked as a machinist for the US series general motorsBut he retired to the care of the first husband of the wife with whom he was a friend. After the man died, he took care of his wife, who died soon after. However, at that point, the old man realized that the money for medicine and retirement was not enough, so he decided to have a new experience as a supermarket cashier.

Fundraising

Veteran Video Warren “Butch” Marion while he was at work in the US megastore Walmart Spread in December. TikToker posted the video Rory McCarty.

With the help of his henchmen, Rory a GoFundMe To raise money for Mr. Marion’s retirement. almost $108,682.

“I was amazed to see this old man working at the age of 82 Shifts of eight or nine hours. And I wanted to help this Navy veteran live out the rest of his life by traveling to see his kids in Florida,” Rory explained as she handed Mr. Marion a check for nearly 109 thousand dollars. Now Butch will finally be able to retire and enjoy his grandchildren.

See also  Who was driving the car - Libero Quotidiano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

“I have never been a professional politician.” Surreal sweetheart what he said on TV

January 21, 2023 Samson Paul
1 min read

The Green Pass fan now grieves over the gangster’s privacy

January 20, 2023 Samson Paul
1 min read

Gerasimov orders the soldiers to shave, Kadyrov’s wrath – Europe

January 20, 2023 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

A cold Mediterranean cyclone remains active on Sunday with rain, thunderstorms and snow at very low elevations. Forecast « 3B Meteo

January 21, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

Pensions, the new 25-year-old employee will have to work for more than 46 years. Below are INPS accounts

January 21, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

Weekends in Genoa and its surroundings, what to do

January 21, 2023 Lorelei Reese
4 min read

Il Volo del Mattino: How to Get Rid of the Old to Make Room for the New

January 21, 2023 Karen Hines