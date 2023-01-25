9 missing, which raised the alarm

Freelance journalist since 2014, mainly dealing with geopolitical analysis and foreign policy. I play electric guitar and love rock and metal.





























According to a preliminary assessment, 9 crew members were declared missing after the cargo ship Jin Tian capsized at sea On the morning of Wednesday, January 25, off the coast of Nagasaki, as confirmed by the Japanese Coast Guard.

Bad weather at sea and ship capsizing

there The Japanese Coast Guard said they had received a distress signal By a Hong Kong-flagged vessel late Tuesday night as it was sailing 110 kilometers (68 miles) west of the Dango Islands in the East China Sea with 22 crew on board.

According to CNN reports, the crew – 14 Chinese and eight Myanmar – Allegedly tried to get him on board the lifeboats. However, strong winds and rough seas will complicate operations.

Thirteen people were saved

at the moment, Thirteen crew members were rescuedThe Japanese Coast Guard confirmed that five of the merchant ships sailing nearby, two of the helicopters of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force and six of the South Korean Maritime Police.

The coast guard explained that the ship was supposed to arrive Incheon Port, South KoreaWednesday.

The freighter left Port Klang in Malaysia in early DecemberAs monitored by MarineTraffic.

Image source: Ansa

There are currently 9 people missing from the crew

which raised the alarm

Currently, patrol boats and coast guard aircraft They are searching for the remaining nine crew membersHowever, searches are hampered by high winds and rough seas.

As La Repubblica explains, according to officials Jeju Island Coast Guardlast contact dated back to 2.41, five minutes before sinking.

the The ship’s captain He was using a satellite phone to tell South Korean coast guard officers that he and his crew were to abandon ship. Then the communications stopped.

This is not the first time that a ship has sunk in the South and East China Seas. last july, An industrial support ship sank in the South China Sea Because of the typhoon: only 3 crew members were rescued.

This is not the first time that a ship has sunk in the South and East China Seas. last july, An industrial support ship sank in the South China Sea Because of the typhoon: only 3 crew members were rescued.



