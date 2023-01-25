January 25, 2023

9 missing, which raised the alarm

Samson Paul January 25, 2023 2 min read

The Jin Tian, ​​a Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship carrying 22 people (14 Chinese and 8 Burmese) sank while 110 kilometers west of the Dango Islands.

According to a preliminary assessment, 9 crew members were declared missing after the cargo ship Jin Tian capsized at sea On the morning of Wednesday, January 25, off the coast of Nagasaki, as confirmed by the Japanese Coast Guard.

