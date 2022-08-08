August 8, 2022

6-0 to Puma! What a party for Lewandowski

Barcelona, ​​Spain) – Party night at Spotfy Camp Nou, where boat Trim tennis 6-0 to the unfortunate Pumas From Mexico City, hastily to replace Rome, who was initially supposed to be the guest of honor. The party that started right away with the eagerly awaited first goal in front of a new audience Robert Lewandowski, who then made two great passes and also hit the post. to pedrytwice to sign DembeleAnd the Aubameyang And the Frenkie de Jong Other blogger networks.

summoned from cure For the Gamber Trophy in the beginning, there were 31, but the beginning UmtitiIn agreement with the club, he preferred to exclude himself from the big Blaugrana party. An event that opened with the classic American Presentation Now. A louder roar, as expected, was followed by the announcement of the highly anticipated name Robert Lewandowski. Then raise the microphone cureto warm more than 83,000 of the present: “We are the best club in the world, we will do our best to win titles, but we need your support!There was also a long standing ovation dedicated to the great ex-lover Dani Alves451 matches and 23 Blaugrana titles, she reappeared in the new De Pumas shirt. And dripping tears of copious emotion.

Barcelona, ​​here Lewandowski: “I can’t find the words to explain how happy he is”

Exhibition

Then I left and boat He takes it very seriously. starting from Lewandowskiwhich after only three minutes, serves her pedryHe finds a way to score his first goal in the Blaugrana shirt from a very corner position. Editing for the pole, who was left with a dry mouth in the three friendlies that were held in the US, and who soon after invented an amazing assist for the wild Pedri, who holds the double. At ten o’clock, he joins the party too DembeleWhich is achieved by a strong right from the center of the region. 20 minutes before also arrives the usual poker Pedri, who completes his favorite duet with the help of an amazing heel from the inspired Lewandowski, who has time to catch a pole, was projected by another wood caught by Ravenha. The group was completed, in the second half, with goals from Aubameyangserved by the former Milan CaseyAnd with the final seal Frenkie de Jong. Also a cross for Gabon. The enthusiasm is growing before the start of the Spanish League next Saturday, which will witness the confrontation of the Blaugrana. Rayo Vallecano In the same scenario.

