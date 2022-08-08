6-0 to Puma! What a party for Lewandowski

Barcelona, ​​Spain) – Party night at Spotfy Camp Nou, where boat Trim tennis 6-0 to the unfortunate Pumas From Mexico City, hastily to replace Rome, who was initially supposed to be the guest of honor. The party that started right away with the eagerly awaited first goal in front of a new audience Robert Lewandowski, who then made two great passes and also hit the post. to pedrytwice to sign DembeleAnd the Aubameyang And the Frenkie de Jong Other blogger networks.

ALL ABOUT LIGA The best club in the world summoned from cure For the Gamber Trophy in the beginning, there were 31, but the beginning UmtitiIn agreement with the club, he preferred to exclude himself from the big Blaugrana party. An event that opened with the classic American Presentation Now. A louder roar, as expected, was followed by the announcement of the highly anticipated name Robert Lewandowski. Then raise the microphone cureto warm more than 83,000 of the present: “We are the best club in the world, we will do our best to win titles, but we need your support!There was also a long standing ovation dedicated to the great ex-lover Dani Alves451 matches and 23 Blaugrana titles, she reappeared in the new De Pumas shirt. And dripping tears of copious emotion.

