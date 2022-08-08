Now this brand is also withdrawn from the water for staphylococcus

Among the many products mentioned in the Ministry of Health directives, water was also unfortunately included. I am specifically referring to two important batches of water, which were distributed in supermarkets from all over Italy and were later called by Ministry Because of the risk of bacterial infection.

So the alarm is triggered by this bacterium called Staphylococcus aureus. Research was done on the gods take samplesobtained from two very popular brands of water, and resulted in a pollution index, in fact, the company in question, the manufacturerMineral waterannounced that it immediately proceeded to withdraw batches of a product that could cause many problems for health from a man.

Therefore, the company not only collected the product, but also called on consumers who have already purchased the respective pieces not to consume this product. products. Finally, it specifies that the reference refers only and exclusively to the products mentioned and limited to them Lots shown. What are the risks of taking bacteria?

As mentioned above, the drawn water was found to contain dangerous Staphylococcus aureus bacteria. This pathogen can cause a wide range of symptoms ranging from stomachache For a rather serious disease. The Staphylococcusspecifically, is a bacteria that is present on the skin and in the oral cavity of a human being, often in a manner that is harmless or beneficial to the organism, with the sole purpose of colonizing that area or sometimes it can cause infection years after exposure.

But it certainly should not be underestimated, because it can also cause very serious infections, generally causing serious damage to the body. leather. In addition, doctors say that infection can be transmitted through physical contact, generally through a simple infection Call Between the hands, where at least one of them is polluted. Particular attention should be given, especially if we are immunocompromised and if we use them Medical devices Invasive, as any infection due to these bacteria can cause serious health problems.

what is it symptoms that allow us to identify the infection? Let’s see them together. Staphylococcus aureus food poisoning can cause symptoms such as: nausea, headache, severe and frequent abdominal pain, diarrhea, Fever sudden exhaustion;

Infection can also cause encephalitis, internal inflammation of the heartAnd septic arthritis and high fever, all of which will lead to inevitable hospitalization.