Have you ever heard the sound of cobwebs?

Spiders are not only skilled engineers and builders, but also excellent musicians – they just don’t know this. A team of researchers has actually translated cobwebs into sound waves: a curious study, yet its results will find application in different sectors of science and technology, from communication between different species to 3D modeling and printing.

Correct vibrations. Spiders, as Marcus Boehler, the MIT researcher in charge of the project, don’t see particularly well: They get a lot of information about the outside world through the web’s vibrations. For example, catching prey or breaking a part of its trap.

Buehelr, who was passionate about music and composing, among other things, wanted to convert cobweb geometry into sounds and notes: the researcher scanned several cobwebs with a 2D scanner and reconstructed their structure with computer aidedness. Dimensions. Then link each strand with a sound, and incorporate the different sounds into notes based on the 3D structure of the web. The result is a melody that appears to be played with an instrument that resembles a harp.