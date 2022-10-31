Ax Mask on Twitter: Fire the board and cut staff by 25%

November 1, 2022

Karen Hines November 1, 2022

Elon Musk’s ax hits Twitter in many ways. The billionaire asked the managers of the company he tweeted to make a list of employees to cut and do so quickly. In fact, the goal is to launch the reduction plan by November 1, which is the date when premium payments are scheduled in securities that represent a good portion of workers’ wages. Thus, going ahead with cuts before the deadline can allow Mask to save a lot.

The size of the cuts isn’t clear yet: According to the Washinton Post, Twitter’s first round of layoffs should be within 25%. The layoffs will affect all departments, but specifically sales and engineers.

The Tesla boss has confirmed that they will not be within 75% of the workforce as circulating rumors suggest. But the reassurances were not enough to calm the tension among the staff, especially after the first moves of Musk who, once in the position, fired General Manager Parag Agrawal.

Musk’s premise on the rudder

The head of the company is another front targeted by Musk, who has decided to reappoint the board of directors, removing all nine members of the board of directors. The Wall Street Journal reported that it cited a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission, where Musk is the company’s sole director. In the memo, Musk clarified that being the sole manager was part of the Twitter purchase agreement. “My title is Head of Twit. “I have no idea who the CEO is,” said the Tesla boss, answering those who asked him how long he intended to remain CEO of the company he tweeted. While working on the leadership team and streamlining Twitter, Musk relies on Tesla “allies” to conduct a review and assess any changes that need to be made in the company he tweets at.

Tesla engineers are at work too

According to rumors, several Tesla engineers were tasked with interviewing Twitter engineers and reviewing company codes and products. Meanwhile, the rain of cash doesn’t stop at the billionaire. Suspicion is spreading towards him after he has identified himself as a “free speech absolutist” and opened up the possibility of bringing excellent excluders, including Donald Trump, back to the podium.

