2021 United States GPS Race-1 Winning Formula E.

Formula E, Gunder won the GPS Race-1 of the United States. French Vergne and de Grossi on stage.

NEW YORK (United States) – Maximilian Gunther won the United States GPS Race-1 at the end of a very interesting race. The German was able to capture his first win of the season in front of Frenchman Vergne and Brazilian de Grossi.

Two is still a very tough race for Mercedes. De Vries finished thirteenth, while Stofel Vandorn was unable to complete his test.

Ranking

The general classification does not change even if the championship continues to be very consistent. Eto’o Mortara, despite winning zero points in the first race in the United States, managed to finish first with 72 points. The Swiss were joined by Robin Fridge, while Frenchman Jean-Eric Vergne rose to third with his 68 points. A ranking is still very low and the first six are tied at twelve points. Thirteen when considering the eight levels.

However, in the Builders Championship, the first three stages change. D.S. Texita was able to capture the first place with 128 points. In second place is Virgin Racing with 124, while Audi (115) finishes the stage after Race-1 in the United States.

Race-2 of the United States GP

Behind them in Race-1, the drivers will be on their way to the United States for a second round to the New York roundabout. We expect a basic race Especially for the future and for the world title. There has been a continuous shortage this season, and for this reason a change of pace is needed to try to hit the World Cup.

The season is now in its final stages and any mistake for this reason will be very serious and will depend on the future of this championship.