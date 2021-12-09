EU-USA, Democratic Summit today: Hungary excluded, Brussels embarrassment

American presidents Joe Biden And President of the European Commission Ursula van der Leyen They will co-chair today the US-led summit on democracy to promote Winston Churchill, citing “the worst form of government, except for all the forms that have been tried so far.” Biden and von der Leyen will chair each of the two online sessions dedicated to the heads of state and government of about 110 countries selected by Washington. The exclusion of Hungary, the only uninvited EU country, creates an apparent embarrassment in Brussels, in the Commission (Van der Leyen will speak anyway) and in the Council..

The country of Victor Orban, as we have learned, He was the only member of the European Union who showed clear discomfort with the US administration with Brussels and decided not to invite him.. Instead, he called the Poland of the Pizza, which has significant problems with the rule of law. The guest list also includes countries such as Pakistan, where human rights are not a precedent for respect, and in the Philippines, the number of illegal executions is numerous. The summit is expected to address a number of issues, including the fight against misinformation, digital transformation, freedom of information and funding for infrastructure projects around the world.. Finally, at least for now, there does not seem to be much interest on the part of the EU to ask China to clarify the origins of Sars-CoV-2.