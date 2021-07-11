July 11, 2021

Karian Cross is running for the US presidency

Karian Cross Posted on his page Instagram His beautiful photomontage Appointed President of the United States in 2024.

Cross A prominent star NXT In which he is also apparently the champion. In two days He has to defend the title against Johnny Carcano In a competition with great entertainment opportunities, but his future will soon be far from the Black & Gold brand. His Introduced on the Main Roster In fact it seems even closer.

President of the Carian Cross

Former Killer AAA e Impact! Wrestling Has posted an interesting project on social media. In fact, Cross wants to be President of the United States in 2024, At the end of the assembly Joe Biden.

The humorous project was posted on his Instagram account:

“My name is Carian Cross.
Scarlett is with me.

I know there are many twisted stories about us, but think about it;

Judgment Day is not such a bad thing.

This is a new opportunity to get started.
Beyond that, don’t think about anything.
Enough to vote.

Remember:
Voting for Carion Cross is a vote for total annihilation.
Vote for Doomsday. “

