12-year-old dies of anaphylactic shock

The No no forget that Grandson is allergic to nuts e put them by mistake Cake icing. Cason Hallwood, of Winsford, Cheshire, is Died at the age of 12 because of severe rallergic action Because of his grandfather’s supervision, he invited him to lunch with the rest of the family on Christmas Eve.

The 12-year-old fell ill while out in the park with his friends. In fact, right after lunch, he went out to see the other boys when he had a severe asthma attack. Emergency services were called immediately but the anaphylactic shock was so severe that the young man died a few hours later in the hospital. Casson’s mother immediately ran to the park to administer her EpiPen but it may have been too long.

An investigation has been opened into the recently concluded case. The confirmation is that his grandfather had forgotten about his allergies and put nuts in the brownie cream. The mother spoke to her grandfather right after the asthma attack who admitted that he forgot his allergy: “I remember Casson licking his clean plate and telling his grandfather it was cool,” the woman admitted to the local press.

Last update: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 09:44



