October 2, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Juve, the problem is not the good match, but rather the humble mentality. Allegri is happy with the same thing, and is not even trying to win the Italian League title

Juve, the problem is not the good match, but rather the humble mentality. Allegri is happy with the same thing, and is not even trying to win the Italian League title

Mirabelle Hunt October 2, 2023 2 min read

If you lived during those football years on opposite sides of the river, you learned a little about it Massimiliano AllegriI am sure The draw in Bergamo against Atalanta was somewhat flat.

Listen to “Juve, the problem is not the good game, but the mediocre mentality. Allegri is happy with the draw, and is not even trying to win the league” on Spreaker.

First, because his attack was at an all-time low (without Vlahovic, without Milik and with Kane returning from a leg injury). Secondly, why? Gasperini He was able to make him suffer so many times. And then because, in his remaining resistance to beliefs and changes (“Football is simple”, “Possession of the ball does not matter”), Allegri remained fond of those narrow and lucky draws, on difficult pitches, perhaps without conceding a single goal. Which makes him not think about the two points he lost, but rather about the two points gained.

Unaware or indifferent to the growing uprising on social media A Juventus fanAllegri is finally happy not to pass Atalantato occupy fourth place, equal on points with Napoli, and not be too far from the lead (Inter and Milan are four points ahead). Now, the question is no longer just about how Juventus will play, But what is it Mentality What the coach instills in his players.

If so, as I think, The Bianconeri are content not to lose in Bergamo, which means they already consider themselves mediocre. After all, says Allegri, fourth place is the goal: why be ambitious and have a winning attitude? Unfortunately, for Juventus fans, it’s all too clear: Allegri is not even trying to win the Scudetto.

See also  I work with 500 young people in the tourism sector with Giocamondo's selections online also in Puglia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

1-1 with ten men against Brentford

October 2, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Golf, Ryder Cup: Team Europe’s victories. Defeated USA 16.5-11.5

October 1, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

While Allegri compares him to Chiesa

October 1, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Juve, the problem is not the good match, but rather the humble mentality. Allegri is happy with the same thing, and is not even trying to win the Italian League title

October 2, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

iPhone 15, anomaly detected: This is why it overheats

October 2, 2023 Gerald Bax
4 min read

By train from Milan to Chiasso: This is how Switzerland has fortified its borders

October 2, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

Mara Vener panicked, impressive financial loophole: “10 million euros are missing”

October 2, 2023 Lorelei Reese