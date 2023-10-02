Juve, the problem is not the good match, but rather the humble mentality. Allegri is happy with the same thing, and is not even trying to win the Italian League title

If you lived during those football years on opposite sides of the river, you learned a little about it Massimiliano AllegriI am sure The draw in Bergamo against Atalanta was somewhat flat.

Listen to “Juve, the problem is not the good game, but the mediocre mentality. Allegri is happy with the draw, and is not even trying to win the league” on Spreaker.

First, because his attack was at an all-time low (without Vlahovic, without Milik and with Kane returning from a leg injury). Secondly, why? Gasperini He was able to make him suffer so many times. And then because, in his remaining resistance to beliefs and changes (“Football is simple”, “Possession of the ball does not matter”), Allegri remained fond of those narrow and lucky draws, on difficult pitches, perhaps without conceding a single goal. Which makes him not think about the two points he lost, but rather about the two points gained.

Unaware or indifferent to the growing uprising on social media A Juventus fanAllegri is finally happy not to pass Atalantato occupy fourth place, equal on points with Napoli, and not be too far from the lead (Inter and Milan are four points ahead). Now, the question is no longer just about how Juventus will play, But what is it Mentality What the coach instills in his players.

If so, as I think, The Bianconeri are content not to lose in Bergamo, which means they already consider themselves mediocre. After all, says Allegri, fourth place is the goal: why be ambitious and have a winning attitude? Unfortunately, for Juventus fans, it’s all too clear: Allegri is not even trying to win the Scudetto.