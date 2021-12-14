Good reasons to look at Britain at the top in 2022: from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games to the Queen’s platinum jubilee

Category: travel ideas Publication date: December 14, 2021



2022 (Covid permitting) will be a really important year for Great Britain, which has put in place a very clear bill. In the Midlands, the capital of Permigam will host the Commonwealth Games in the name of sustainability. Not only that, because from historic royal anniversaries and sustainable and innovative events, to celebrating world-famous storytellers, there are many reasons why the UK is on top in the new year…

(TurismoItaliaNews) Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will take place across the West Midlands, ready to shine for 11 days of competition with 19 different sports and a fully integrated sports program for Paralympic athletes. The opening ceremony will take place on Thursday 28 July at the renovated Alexander Stadium in Bury Bar, Birmingham. The program will include, for the first time in gaming history, more women than men competitions. Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games looks to become the first zero-emissions Games, aiming to provide a sustainable future for the West Midlands. Besides the Games, the Birmingham Festival 2022 will showcase the rich creativity of this English region from March to September, with a full program of events to be revealed in January 2022.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

As the first British monarch to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, which coincides with 70 years to the throne, 2022 will see a series of festivities throughout the year and across Britain to celebrate the Queen’s historic reign. An extended festive period from June 2-5 will see major events including Trooping of the Color to celebrate the Queen’s official birthday. Significant events will be plenty, such as Thanksgiving Mass at St Paul’s Cathedral, a special live concert from Buckingham Palace and the Platinum Jubilee Contest.

UK Festival * 2022

The event brings together a series of ten large-scale engagement projects taking place across the UK and on digital platforms, each of which will seek to bring people together by celebrating creativity and innovation in the UK. Visitors excited to see what the store has in store will need to check out the official website for all the information once it’s published.

The Year of Stories in Scotland: The Year of Stories in Scotland

Featuring an eclectic mix of live, virtual and hybrid events, the Year of Stories in Scotland will celebrate the stories and storytellers who have immortalized Scotland’s landscape and culture, inspiring people around the world. From Robert Burns and Walter Scott to Ian Rankin and J.K. Rowling, the event will showcase the tales and talents behind the nation’s rich cultural offering, while highlighting its diverse communities, people and literary heritage.

home of sports

Whether it’s welcoming the world’s best golfers to compete in the 150th edition of the Open Championship in St Andrews or celebrating 150 years since its first FA Cup Final, Britain can boast a rich sporting pedigree for 2022. England will host the UEFA Women’s European Cup 2022 throughout July, Welcoming elite women’s football. The Rugby World Cup will also feature men’s, women’s and wheelchair competitions simultaneously for the first time, when the tournament kicks off across England from mid-October. Meanwhile, other events, including Wimbledon and Royal Ascot, are gearing up for the crowd’s return and planning some truly noteworthy festive events.

Cultural anniversary celebration on the agenda

The Scottish capital, Edinburgh, is famous for its festivals, and 2022 marks the 75th anniversary of the pillars of the city’s extensive festival programme: the Edinburgh Festival Fest and the Edinburgh International Festival. Additionally, the year marks the 50th anniversary of London’s first Gay Festival and Britain’s largest LGBT+ festival is set to return after a two-year hiatus. The BBC is also marking its centenary in 2022, marking 25 years since the bespectacled wizard J.K. Rowling appeared on shelves in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Details will be confirmed at a later time.

Because of Covid-19, there are restrictions on travel to and from Great Britain. Visitors are always advised to check individual websites for the latest information, as details are subject to change.

