DACA’s unknown future raises concern in the diverse town of Crete

Story and visuals by Bree Samani, NewsNetNebraska

“It be like a tornado that came through and lifted people out of the community and just left empty houses, empty rental properties, empty apartments, and broken families and everything else that would go along with that,” Crete Mayor Roger Foster said.

Concern, fear and worry are just a few feelings Crete, Nebraska residents have as the end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) approaches.

A welcoming community

Crete is home to immigrants from all over the world. This immigrant community has embraced the American Dream and has given newcomers a place to call home for over the last 150 years.

According to Foster, Crete came into existence and still grows because of new immigrants.

“You know after WWI and WW2 we had quite a bit of influx of a Czech population, German and Irish,” Foster said. “And the community has always welcomed them much like they are with the Hispanic and Latino community.”

The end of DACA

On Sept. 5, 2017, the Trump Administration announced the end of the DACA program that had protected about 800,000 young undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children from deportation.

Trump then proceeded to push for an alternative program to be made by congress with a deadline in March 2018. Since the announcement, there has been no more word from the U.S. government about DACA.

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson says it was unconstitutional for Former President Barack Obama to issue the executive order that established DACA.

Peterson was one of 10 state attorneys general who threatened legal action unless DACA was ended. It is dangerous for the government to let a president make an executive order on immigration, he said.

“Because of that danger, I as attorney general swore to uphold the constitution and when i see that executive order start to be used by presidents whoever the president is, it expand laws, then we have to step in and say, ‘Wait a minute,’” Peterson said.

Uncertainty in Crete

A high level of uncertainty still remains in Crete since the announcement was made two months ago.

According to Foster, there are no records of how many DACA recipients live in Crete. According to the U.S. Census, one third of Crete’s 7,000 residents are Latino or Hispanic.

Among that population are DACA youth who in fear of what their future holds. Meylin Espinoza is a DACA recipient and senior at Crete high school. Her status ends in October of next year.

“I don’t know what my future is going to look like after that.”

Espinoza is planning to attend the University of Nebraska–Lincoln next fall.

“How am I going to continue my future after they take it off,” Espinoza said. “What’s going to be left?”

Jose Cardoso is also a DACA recipient and is a junior at Crete high school. He moved from Mexico to the United States when he was an infant.

Like my mom says I don’t have any family in Mexico. So I would go to a place with no family. I wouldn’t be able to recognize anything.

Cardoso worries about what his life would be like living in Mexico.

“I think everything could change once DACA expires. And I don’t have no choice, if I go I can’t do nothing about it,” Cardoso said. “ I kinda feel overwhelmed and hopeless.”

The Importance of ‘Dreamers’ in Crete

The city of Crete relies on newcomers like DACA recipients, also referred to as ‘Dreamers’ for growth, Foster said.

“I don’t know if there was a lot of thought of what it would do to communities like Crete. I don’t know if the congress has thought about the economic impacts, it’s become pretty political, it’s more politically motivated than I think practical. Many of the communities in the United States, especially small ones like ours are built by immigrants,” Foster said.

A Dreamer’s story

Joel Lemus is a counselor at Crete High School and works closely with Dreamer students. The 31-year-old is also a DACA recipient who uses his story to help counsel others.

“A part that worries me is losing the relationships that I have built and like I said I like to think that I have helped students. A lot of students have helped me too, they have changed the perspective on how I look at things and have changed my heart,” Lemus said.

Lemus and his family moved from Monterrey, Mexico to the United States when he was 6 years old. Since then he has struggled with his status.

“When you want to continually prove that you’re just as american as anybody else, that you’re just as determined and you want to better other people and you want to better your community and because of a piece of paper you’re not allowed to do that.”

When Lemus graduated from high school, he went to the University of Nebraska–Kearney where he earned a bachelor’s degree in teaching. Since Lemus was undocumented at this time, he could not obtain a teaching certificate or a teaching job.

“That summer I went back, to work with my dad at the meat packing plant and thought well okay, that was a nice little run, but now we are back to square one,” Lemus said.

A glimpse of hope

Following that summer, Lemus decided to go back to UNK to pursue his masters in counseling.

I did that in hopes that something would happen along the way; in the next three years,” he said.

At the end of those three years, DACA was established in June 2012. A new door was open for Lemus. He immediately applied for the program and received it. Lemus then became a counselor for Crete High School.

“DACA has allowed me the opportunity to be here, and DACA has allowed me to build the relationships and help the students and families that I like to think that I am doing good here,” Lemus said.

No place to call home

Now that DACA is ending, Lemus feels like he has no place to call home.

“I think because of my immigration situation, I sometimes say this is not my home, because you can’t help but feel like you’re not wanted here,” Lemus said.

Lemus believes he has worked hard to get where he is today. He has built his version of the American Dream over the past 25 years, and thinks he may lose it all.

“You know those lily pads in the lake or the mossy water where they have roots but they’re not connected to anything, that’s kind of what I feel like sometimes, like I’m trying to hold onto something,” Lemus said.

Approaching the deadline

Lemus’ status set to end on August 25, 2018, the next school year. He fears he could be deported to a country he is unfamiliar with. Lemus has not been to Mexico since he moved.

“So I think when that moment comes, I think I will be fearful of the unknown, cause I don’t know what things are like,” Lemus said.

Lemus worries that he will lose the relationships that he has created while working at the high school.

“I like to think that I have helped students, but a lot of students have helped me too,” Lemus said.

Many Crete high school students are worried that they may lose more than their counselor.

“It really breaks my heart because Mr.Lemus is a really important person here at our high school,” Espinoza said.

“He’s just been really helpful,” Cardoso said. “I consider him a friend, a good friend. It would kinda be like losing a friend.”

Hope for the future

Despite facing the possibility of deportation, Crete residents keep their chins up, hoping something will change in the near future.

“The hope is that something will happen between now and then, otherwise this will be my last year here in Crete,” Lemus said.

“My hope is that it doesn’t impact us at all, that congress comes up with a solution, and not just with a DACA program, but some comprehensive immigration reform,” Foster said.

“I’m a big believer that it’s alright and let’s wipe our tears and figure out what we are going to do,” Lemus said. “It’s not about sitting back and letting other people make decisions for you. It’s about what you have choices on and making the best decision.”