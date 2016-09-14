Allan Christensen biography

Text, photo and video by Alexa Horn, NewsNetNebraska

Allan Christensen is a 31-year-old senior journalism major at University of Nebraska-Lincoln. In the past, he has written for The Daily Nebraskan Sports section.

After graduation, he plans to move to Nashville, Tennessee with his wife and become a sports writer. His dream would be to write for Baseball America. Eventually, he’d like to end up back in Nebraska.

As a kid, Christensen immersed himself in history books, including those about baseball. He continues to enjoy history as well as video games like “Empire: Total War.”