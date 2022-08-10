August 10, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Even the prime minister with flickering, Moise's umbrella in Guardiola - Sports

Zaporizhia, Russia calls for a meeting of the UN Security Council – last hour

Samson Paul August 10, 2022 1 min read

(ANSA) – Rome, August 10 – Russia has requested a meeting of the UN Security Council “on the recent Ukrainian attacks on the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant and the catastrophic consequences that may ensue.” A source from the Russian mission to the United Nations told TASS. And the meeting, at the request of Moscow, should take place on August 11.

Then Russia appeals to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, to take the necessary measures to enable the inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (Aiea) to visit the Zaporizhzhya plant. Igor Vishnevitsky, deputy director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said Guterres “should not only speak in this sense, but should make this visit.” Moscow said it had done “everything necessary” for the visit, but accused Kyiv of blocking it so far. (Dealing).

Reproduction is reserved © Copyright ANSA


More Stories

5 min read

There is still a lack of out-of-office voting law

August 9, 2022 Samson Paul
3 min read

What Donald Trump Risks After FBI Research (And Why He Could Even Become President From Jail)

August 9, 2022 Samson Paul
1 min read

BASF Group heir to give up 4 billion: “I will not be happy” – the world

August 9, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

3 min read

Opinion polls show FdI leading, Democrats trailing. Melon is one point ahead of Leta

August 10, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Ryanair strike, 5 months without flights: Here’s where and why

August 10, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

SOME OF THE AREAS IN THE TOURIST ATTRACTIONS CLOUDS AND HAIL, HERE’S ANY OF THEM

August 10, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

San Lorenzo Night 2022, where you see a shooting star in the Marche – what to do

August 10, 2022 Gerald Bax