Zaporizhia, Russia calls for a meeting of the UN Security Council – last hour

(ANSA) – Rome, August 10 – Russia has requested a meeting of the UN Security Council “on the recent Ukrainian attacks on the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant and the catastrophic consequences that may ensue.” A source from the Russian mission to the United Nations told TASS. And the meeting, at the request of Moscow, should take place on August 11.



Then Russia appeals to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, to take the necessary measures to enable the inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (Aiea) to visit the Zaporizhzhya plant. Igor Vishnevitsky, deputy director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said Guterres “should not only speak in this sense, but should make this visit.” Moscow said it had done “everything necessary” for the visit, but accused Kyiv of blocking it so far. (Dealing).

