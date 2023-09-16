Your horoscope, Paulo Fox, today, Saturday, September 16, 2023

Let’s find out what the horoscopes reveal for today, Saturday, September 16, 2023. Signing by sign, here is what the stars reveal to us about the future in love, health, and work for today. This is a divination based on the calendar of astrologer Paolo Fox.

Let’s see what the stars have in store for us for this Saturday, September 16, 2023. Here’s how the day will go, thanks to predictions based on his astrological studies Paulo Fox. Read on to find out if the stars will be in your favor today.

Aries Paulo Fox today, Saturday, September 16, 2023

friends AriesThe day – influenced by the new moon – could be eventful. Avoid pitting yourself against the wrong people.

Taurus predictions by Paulo Fox today, Saturday, September 16, 2023

friends bullA deep feeling of uncertainty takes hold in some of your relationships, which is completely understandable if you have just come out of a negative relationship. Give yourself time.

Gemini Paulo Fox today, Saturday, September 16, 2023

friends twinsToday may lead to discovering the true nature of some of your social relationships. Keep your eyes and ears open…

Cancer, Paulo Fox, today, Saturday, September 16, 2023

friends cancerThe day seems tiring: the fault of the new moon in Virgo that disturbs you and does not allow you to enjoy the relaxation you deserve.

Paulo Fox’s predictions for Leo today, Saturday, September 16, 2023

friends LionLive this Saturday with complete freedom, and show who you are and your feelings without brakes and inhibitions.

Virgo Paulo Fox today, Saturday, September 16, 2023

friends BakrIf you are living a completely unsatisfying love story, the stars grant you fun-filled excesses and adventures. Don’t use it too much.

Libra, Paulo Fox, today, Saturday, September 16, 2023

friends balanceHold tight: it’s almost time for the sun to reach your sky! Little by little my physical fitness is improving.

Paulo Fox’s predictions for Scorpio today, Saturday, September 16, 2023

friends the scorpionEnjoy new relationships with a certain amount of distrust: Especially if you’re single, try new flirtations with little emotional commitment.

Sagittarius Paulo Fox horoscope predictions for today, Saturday, September 16, 2023

friends SagittariusWith the new moon, you feel physically exhausted a lot: limit yourself to doing the minimum wage and carve out as many relaxing moments as possible.

Capricorn Paulo Fox today, Saturday, September 16, 2023

friends CapricornPerhaps due to an intense week, today you lack strength and feel calmer than usual. It doesn’t matter, this Saturday you can devote to your well-being.

Paulo Fox horoscope predictions for Aquarius today, Saturday, September 16, 2023

friendsAquariumIf you’ve recently ended a toxic romantic relationship, don’t immediately look for an alternative: focus on yourself.

Paulo Fox predictions for Pisces today, Saturday, September 16, 2023

friends FishJupiter, Saturn and Uranus encourage changes. Even if you make a mistake or end up in an unexpected situation, don’t give up: you can win.