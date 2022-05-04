Xbox Series X first tests & comparison | S – Nerd4.life

Various technical warheads including Digital Foundry and TechRadarCarry out the first a test On the VRR from PS5the new functionality of the Sony console that was finally introduced after a long wait which has resulted in a series of improvements applied to gaming performance, even if implemented in principle It’s not Xbox Series X level | S..

Also mentioned in a special about it, variable refresh rate, on compatible screens, helps eliminate frame rate issues by eliminating screen tearing and flickering, even if we have to see how technology and situation interfere. Games fall.

As we’ve seen, PS5 VRR does not work on all displays and someone has already thought of making a list of compatible and incompatible TVs and monitors, especially the respective function that features to specify Fantastic, even compared to what appears on Xbox Series X | S: It only works with monitors that adopt the HDMI 2.1 standard, thus eliminating part of the TV and most monitors, unlike the Xbox which instead complies precisely with AMD’s FreeSync requests, which also works through HDMI 2.0, and works on a wide range of monitors Display.

The range that the PS5’s VRR interferes with is also limited to the 48-60 Hz range for monitors at 60 Hz or 48 and 120 Hz on screens up to 120 Hz.

A feature called Low Framerate Compensation (LFC) usually turns on when the frame rate drops below the 48Hz threshold, doubling the frame rate and thus turning on VRR, but this feature should be on PS5 Implemented via patchso it is only available in some games, while in some others judgment phenomena (inconsistencies in fluidity or speed of images) and other problems may occur on those that have not been specifically updated.

Digital Foundry’s testing generally yielded positive results for PS5 games, with some exceptions: Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Forbidden West, for example, don’t seem to support VRR or that at the moment. does not work. Also, on some TVs, it appears that the feature may conflict with local dimming, which can result in a loss of picture quality. In general, Digital Foundry recommends using VRR on PS5 only for those games that are supposed to hit 60fps but tend to miss the mark most of the time.

TechRadar’s assessment is more straightforward, with the feature working fairly well but not as good as the Xbox Series X | S. The reasons are similar to those found by Digital Foundry: a strong limitation on the effective use that only HDMI 2.1 support and the need for patches to make it work properly (although activating VRR can still have positive effects on games that don’t support it) Officially), the fact that it does not run on PS4 games, the limited working range between 48 and 120 Hz, and the reduction of the color tone to 4: 2: 2 using 4K at 120 fps.