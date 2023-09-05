Xbox Game Pass, September 2023: New games announced for the first half of the month

Microsoft announced the first batch of New games for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC Which will enrich the ranks PC and Xbox Game Pass to September 2023. The list this time is shorter than usual, but includes highly anticipated titles by gamers, such as Starfield and Lies of P. In detail:
- GRIS – Cloud, Console, and PC – Sept. 5
- Starfield – Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S – Sept. 6
- Solar Ash – Cloud, Console & PC – Sept. 14
- Lies of P – Cloud, Console & PC – Sept. 19
Grace (This is our review) is a narrative game that includes some basic gameplay mechanics that puts us in the shoes of a young woman who has lost her voice. The player will have to explore a series of surreal environments that represent the different stages of a woman’s pain. Our character gradually gains new abilities and gathers light that restores color to the world, helping the protagonist to face the grim reality.
starfield It really doesn’t need much introduction. This is a massive, highly anticipated RPG set in the Bethesda space, that has all the credentials to keep gamers glued to the screen for dozens if not hundreds of hours. If you want to know more here is our review.
solar ash is an action adventure set in a surreal world, where players control Rei, a chain Void determined to do everything to prevent her planet from falling victim to Ultra Void’s eternal evil course. Here is our review.
Last but not least, P lies It is a promising spirits-like game made by the Korean team NEOZ and based on the most famous work of Carlo Collodi. It is, in fact, an RPG based on the classic story of Pinocchio, in which we will play the role, but in a dark and cruel reinterpretation in which we will have to face the horrors that lurk in the Balls, the wonderful city that has mysteriously fallen into ruin.
Games coming from Game Pass on September 15th
Via the official Xbox website, Microsoft has also confirmed a roster Games coming from Game Pass September 15th, which previously appeared on the service application. Here you will find a complete list:
- The Amazing Farming Simulator (PC)
-
Aragami 2 (cloud, console, and PC)
-
Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)
-
DC League of Super-Pets: Krypto and Ace’s Adventure (Cloud, Console, PC)
-
Escape: Melodies of Steel (cloud, console, and PC)
-
Metal Hellsinger (cloud, console, and PC)
-
Sid Meier’s Civilization 6 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
-
Tainted Grail: Conquest (Cloud, Console, and PC)
-
Sim World 3 Training (cloud, console, and PC)
