Video at full speed

The Lamborghini Huracan set off to the Hockenheim track to prove its speed on a thrilling lap. Video

Exciting journey from anyone Lamborghini Huracan STO On Hockenheimring. On this occasion, the Model of the house of Sant’Agata Bolognese Show his great talents from super car a race. a Video From Sport Auto Youtube lets you “join” with a pilot Huracán which raced on the historic German track, which is famous for hosting several Formula 1 Grand Prix races in the past.

Read also >>> Lamborghini with heavy customization: hand-painted livery – photo

Lamborghini Huracan STO at Hockenheim: Onboard video

According to the data provided by the manufacturer, Huracán Sto Monta On engine 5.2 liter V10 with natural heater, capable of providing 640 hp Energy and 565 Nm of Husband. Specifications that allow the supercar to accelerate 0 to 100 km/h in 3 seconds flat and reach a At full speed at 310 km / h.

To add, some of the features that really make this model extreme are the carbon-ceramic brakes, Lamborghini’s seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and rear-wheel drive. There is no shortage of chassis and bodywork, which significantly reduces the weight of the car, thanks to the use of very light materials. Therefore, all that remains is to enjoy the video of the Lamborghini Huracan STO on board at the Hockenheimring.

The clip is truly amazing and allows you to experience the sensations of being on board a vehicle designed exclusively for track use. Despite the features that make it a true race car, the Huracan STO turned 1:48.6. Time, that’s really great, but, unfortunately for Lamborghini, it’s not enough to get into the top five in the track, led by McLaren Senna.